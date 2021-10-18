LETTER: In support of Glenn Youngkin for governor

On Nov. 2, Virginians will vote on who will represent them in the governor’s office for the next four years. Glenn Youngkin, a political outsider and successful businessman, is the bold leader who will restore Virginia’s prosperity and lead us to a vibrant economic recovery.
Glenn’s Day One game plan will jumpstart our economy, which ranks 44th in the nation for pandemic recovery. Glenn’s plan will create 400,000 jobs and 10,000 startups, cutting regulations to create jobs making it easier for innovators and entrepreneurs to get small businesses moving again. He will launch #JumpstartJobs, an innovative initiative to develop talent, train workers, attract investment and make Virginia the best and easiest state in which to start a business.
Glenn has been endorsed by three organizations representing thousands of Virginia small businesses; they know Glenn is the leader to bring economic recovery and prosperity back to the commonwealth.
Glenn will cut exploding costs for families, relieving the burden of rising inflation and taxes by eliminating the grocery tax, suspending the gas tax hike for 12 months, end runaway property taxes by requiring voter approval for increases and cut income taxes by doubling the standard deduction, putting real dollars back into the pockets of hard-working Virginians.
Glenn will keep Virginia open and Virginians safe while making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family again. Vote for Glenn Youngkin for Governor to restore our beloved commonwealth to prosperity.
Kim Schatz
Round Hill, Va.
