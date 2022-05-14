This year, Stafford, Prince William and the Fredericksburg region have a unique opportunity to fill a seat in the newly created 7th congressional district. Republican Crystal Vanuch, two-time chair of the Stafford Board of County Supervisors, is running to defeat Abigail Spanberger and bring a fresh conservative voice to Capitol Hill.
Crystal was born, raised and lives in the 7th District. Those deep roots bring a knowledge and understanding that only comes from a lifetime of living, working and representing her hometown in the 7th District. She comes from a family of both law enforcement and military veterans, so she sees the challenges our police, military and veterans face every day. Crystal has shown an unwavering support for our first responders and successfully fought for one of their largest raises in Stafford history. She will bring that much needed support to Washington.
Crystal has been a fierce advocate for her constituents. When a national mining company brought forth and application to advance operations closer to well established neighborhoods in north Stafford, she stood strong with her constituents who were understandably concerned about how that would impact their families and homes. She has held fast on limiting residential growth and pushed back when the development lobbies created proffer laws that benefited only themselves.
The special interests hold no sway over Crystal, and she is going to take that kind of advocacy to Washington. Vote Vanuch for Congress!
Kristen Barnes
Stafford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.