The recent resignation of Pete Candland provides Gainesville District residents with the opportunity to regain their lost voice and install one that will finally advocate for their interests.
Considering the damage that has been done in the past year, it is essential that the new voice is a capable and powerful one, and ready out of the gate to reverse the hostile tide running against the Gainesville District on the board of county supervisors.
The candidate with the needed capabilities and experience at this critical juncture is Bob Weir.
Those involved in the year-long fight against irresponsible land-use decisions by the current board know how Bob has worked tirelessly to ensure greater transparency of their developer-centric agenda. Accordingly, he is the one best suited to disrupt their efforts to give away the store during crucial upcoming rezoning processes.
The Gainesville Republicans are holding an open mass meeting at the Park Valley Church in Haymarket on Monday, Jan. 2. Regardless of political affiliation, Gainesville District residents must nominate the best candidate for their future.
All Gainesville District residents who care about preserving their quality of life should get themselves, their families and their friends to the Park Valley Church on Jan. 2 to ensure the nomination of Bob Weir for Gainesville District supervisor.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.