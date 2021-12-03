You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: In support of a ‘PW Digital Gateway’ restricted to data centers

I, along with the overwhelming majority of residents and landowners of Pageland Lane, support the proposed “PW Digital Gateway” restricted to data centers. Prince William County Economic Development Director Christina Winn says the county is about out of desirable land for data center development. The industry is telling us that the Pageland Lane corridor is precisely where they want to be; Pageland Lane is close to Ashburn, and the high-voltage electric transmission lines and dark fiber are already here. 

Massive, towering transmission lines, relentless construction and commuter traffic, and nearby commercial development have negatively impacted generational farmland. The Pageland Lane corridor is located on the eastern edge of the “rural crescent,” which was established in 1998 and intended to be revisited after 20 years. Gainesville Crossing’s 3 million square foot commercial development is currently under construction right across the street. Pageland Lane corridor is not rural anymore! 

The PW Digital Gateway will create thousands of high-paying tech and union construction jobs and bring in an enormous amount of commercial tax revenue. We don’t want to lose this opportunity to our neighbors. 

The interest groups and alarmists are wrong: Viewsheds, watersheds, and water quality will be protected. 

Tell the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to do the right thing for the future of Prince William County and vote yes to approve this once-in-a-lifetime smart growth opportunity. 

Mike Grossman 

Gainesville  

(5) comments

MarilynKarp
MarilynKarp

Nobody can predict when or if data centers will generate revenue. Thousands of jobs is a total lie because data centers are built to run on their own. Huge staffs would eat into the profits each data center has earn.

THEY ARE WILLING TO DESTROY THE ENVIRONMENT FOR MONEY.

DMkatchmeric
DMkatchmeric

Only if the county agrees to a special zoning to allow each of the current owners to keep 1 acre and their house and require them to live next to the data centers that they have brought to the area. The current owners will likely be long gone with the millions in profits they will make from this deal. The rest of us that live near-by will have to suffer the consequences of this decision. So BOCS should consider the residences that are staying and not those who will be leaving the devastated area.

All the environmental and water issues need to be carefully studied before any approval is granted. Also we need to wait until Gainesville Crossing data center is up and running before the true environmental impact to the area will be known.

someone
someone

Isn't it odd that the Board of Supervisors never cites an ACTUAL tax benefit for the county residents? For example, how much will our residential real estate taxes be reduced? Already, there are 200 data centers throughout northern Virginia. I haven't read anything about an actual reduction in taxes. Have you?

Elena
Elena

The push to industrialize the rural crescent only benefits a few land owners.

Industrializing the rural crescent will NOT protect ground water. But, putting 27 MILLION sq ft of impervious surfaces in a watershed WILL cause damage to the quality of water for our important regional water source, the Occoquan Reservoir.

Industrializing the rural crescent will NOT protect green space, it will NOT protect our coveted Manassas National Battlefield. No one with any modicum of land use knowledge or environmental common sense would believe this nonsense. In fact, local, state, regional and national conservation organizations stand in solidarity against this terrible plan.

Industrializing Pageland WILL bring the bi county parkway, which impacts every prince william citizen as this new trucking route would being off of 95 in Woodbridge.

But no one says it more eloquently than the women who fought to protect Pageland a mere five years ago of why it’s important to keep Pageland Rural.

"Their way of life is directly threatened by the proposed Bi-County Parkway, the central link in the planned North-South Corridor, which is guesstimated to cost as much as $1.5 billion. That corridor would route freight traffic from Interstate 95 past the Manassas Battlefield to Washington Dulles International Airport. While the three women would be impacted directly — the parkway would slice through Pageland Lane, sundering their community — they argue that the project would make people miserable throughout Prince William. The highway would attract hundreds of tractor-trailers full of air cargo bound for Dulles. Interchanges north of the battlefield would stimulate residential development that would swamp local roads with traffic. "

My parents taught me there is no get rich quick scheme in life, and this isn’t one either. Ask Loudon County, they just experienced a 60 million dollar data center revenue shortfall.

As we face the existential threat of climate change, I cannot think of a more backwards idea.

Sharonharvey
Sharonharvey

This is full of incorrect “information”. Don’t be duped by the slavering greed of certain people. There is plenty of acreage in the data center overlay. And all the cables and towers will destroy old growth trees and that electricity cost will be borne by Prince William taxpayers. Think who will pay for the millions of gallons per day of our watershed? Try to think this through before you jump to support a disaster!

