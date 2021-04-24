LETTER: In Support for the school librarian

As the Virginia Standards of Learning test have changed, so has the rigor of the tests, as students need to understand, interpret and synthesize information to show what they have learned. The new SOLs have questions that vary based on how students respond. This is different from the previous SOLs in which where answers were selected from given choices.
The data following the new SOL revealed that students’ performance was the same or lower than before the SOL changed. This is concerning, as the scores reflect overall student progress on the standards.
For students to be successful, they need to be able to think critically to understand, interpret and synthesize the information. To prepare students for the assessment, it is suggested that we “encourage teachers and instructional leaders to focus on creating opportunities for engagement and giving students the opportunity for deeper learning,” according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Librarians are a valued resource in our schools. They have the expertise to work collaboratively with teachers to develop critical thinking skills that students need to access higher level thinking. These skills are not only needed to navigate through assessments, but they are also required for the 21st century learner, as they leave school and enter the workplace or higher learning.
S. Yancey
Woodbridge
