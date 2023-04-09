Forty-something years ago, my fiancé gave me a hanging fern to adorn the 9-foot by 10-foot room I was renting. I loved how it visually dominated its corner with lush jade green and gave that forest dimension to the room. It reminded me of the transformational couple of years I had spent working outdoors on a farm, especially the aroma after the first spring rain.
Just this week I learned that this first smell of rain has a name: “Petrichor.” The word comes from the Greek words “petra,” meaning stone, and “ichor,” which in Greek mythology refers to the golden fluid that flows in the veins of the immortals. Even the word speaks to the rock steady patience of a gardener and the life and beauty they bring to their surroundings.
Well, back to the hanging fern.Within two weeks I had transformed my lush green into more of a desert brown, and it had more of a crispy feel to it. I lamented its loss and realized I did not have the patience of a gardener. So, I married one instead.
So, every spring when mynow wife begins her perennial rituals to transform our yard from the sleep of winter to the waking of spring, when the petrichor first stimulates the olfactory sensory neurons, I’m filled again with appreciation for patience and persistence of the horticulturalists in this area.
We get the visual rewards for the years of care and labor that are invested in all of the well-tended yards. The sea of daffodils that rise on Blackwell Road, the rhododendrons on Winchester Street that urge you to take their route homeand the azaleas, everywhere.
So, for your love of plants and your willingness to share it, thank you, gardeners all!
Mark McCormack
Warrenton
