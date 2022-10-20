A federal representative is not only just a person who votes, they are the representatives of the people and can voice what the people need or support in their district.
To be effective at such a high level, you must have the ability to listen, to understand and to sit down with everyone and have the ability to come to agreements. This quality is incredibly important and yet rare to find these days in our elected officials. The ability to engage everyone is one of the core abilities that Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) has that makes her such an experienced and effective leader.
It is clear that Spanberger has the temperament, the courage and the experience to actually lead a whole district and constituents, regardless of their political affiliation. She has done it already, and it is shown by her legislative and constituent service successes.
Spanberger has been an effective leader in issues such as closing the digital divide by improving internet speeds and by returning more than $21 million dollars in federal benefits such as backlogged IRS refunds, Social Security checks, VA benefits and more.
These were important successes in such a difficult time that Virginia faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with those difficulties, as an effective representative, she was able to get work done to improve the lives of her constituents.
Because of all of this, I urge you to support and to vote for Abigail Spanberger.
Luis Aguilar
Woodbridge
