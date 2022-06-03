I awoke this morning in the aftermath of Uvalde heartbroken and angry.
Heartbroken for parents who are not moving about and going through their morning routine with their little ones. Heartbroken for a community who will forever walk past that intersection and remember the day when life as they knew it changed and the security of their psyche and the timeless tradition of sending the kiddos to school was shattered. I woke up this morning heartbroken recognizing the decline of our moral compass and realizing there is little light for a better tomorrow without fundamental change that no one is willing to make.
And then … as the dawn peaked and the sun began to shine through my curtains, a simmering anger began to bubble in my spirit.
I was angry at the lack of fortitude of my elected officials to do something about this tragedy. I am angered that I live in a nation so politically polarized and paralyzed that we cannot see through our own selfishness of the perception of our “rights” and entitlements that we cannot practically legislate a weapon of mass destruction out of the commonplace of accessibility of our society.
I am angered that our lieutenant governor would have the audacity to speak at the convention of the largest gun lobby, which is single-handedly holding 50 politicians hostage, crippling their hearts and minds with the fear of losing power that they will sit idly by as the blood of hundreds of our children, parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends spills at their feet while they do nothing but remain drunk with power and consumed with greed and self-righteousness. Distorted sentiments of the right to life, while allowing the slaughter of the living.
I want our elected officials to be heartbroken and angry with me. The degrees of inappropriateness for Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to willingly speak at this convention is beyond freedom of speech. Her actions go to the core of the rot that is endemic in our politicians and put on full display their arrogance and willingness to ignore the will of the people to gain favor with the purse strings of a few. Virginia’s lieutenant governor should be ashamed, and every resident should be ashamed that this is who we have voted to represent us. We must demand better of our elected officials. For if we do not, it is only a matter of time when the same tragedy will meet us at our doorstep.
So, I ask every one of us, what are we willing to do to ensure that this is not our fate in Virginia? You, my elected officials, how are you going to lead in such a way that demonstrates to our lieutenant governor that this is not Virginia, and we reject her participation in the NRA conference?
What are you willing to do now?
Sam Chisolm
Brentsville
