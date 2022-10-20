Prince William County’s dysfunctional government resembles a cross between the immorality of Tammany Hall and the naivety of Hooterville. It seems to revel in its willful ignorance.
Regarding the irrational obsession with runaway data center development, I believe if Moses emerged from the burning bush with ironclad arguments chiseled on a stone tablet, it would make absolutely no difference. The majority on our Board of County Supervisors has acquired an intractable Kool-Aid habit and is not about to be weaned off of it. There is an air of self-delusion obscuring incredibly bad judgment.
Data centers are the robber barons of the 21st century and, with the imminent vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway, we are about to bet both the house and farm on them. Prince William County is on the verge of becoming a company town, wholly beholden to mercenary big tech behemoths.
This irresponsible fixation has been silently growing over the past few years. Unless you do your own research, you are unaware of the breathtaking scope of pending development. When it’s finally built, you’ll wonder where it all came from. Too late.
Worst of all, the pending devastation is not the product of consensus, but deliberate division. Our supervisors have sown a rift between the eastern and western districts that will wreak political acrimony for years to come.
And they will reap what they sow. As John F. Kennedy warned: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”
Bill Wright
Gainesville
