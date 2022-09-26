During the Planning Commission meeting last week, I was surprised to hear more pleas for money for Prince William County’s schools. Where is all the school money that has been sent to them? We’ve had more than 30 operating data centers for years. Where is all that promised money for the schools going? I haven't seen many school renovations or additions. I haven't seen my taxes go down.
Where is all the COVID-19 relief money? Where is all the Virginia Lottery money? For the past two years Prince William County received the most Virginia Lottery funds than any other county in Virginia: $64 million and $53 million! Where has that money gone?
Prince William County schools could have their money IMMEDIATELY by putting data centers in the county’s data center overlay zone, where no new infrastructure is needed, and by taxing the data centers at an amount that matches Loudoun County. Loudoun’s property tax rate for data centers’ computer equipment is $4.20 per $100 in assessed value, while ours is $1.65.
Something is not right with the budgeting process in Prince William County. Where is all the money going?
Instead of ruining a beautiful piece of land in the rural crescent, let's get the Prince William County and school division staffs and boards to rework their numbers and use the money more responsibly.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
