I am pro-life. I have two adopted children–one is a medical needs child. I give thanks every day for the courage and sacrifice of my children’s birth-mothers. One mother carried her child surrounded by a strong support system; one left her Christian home to bear her child in silence, shame, fear and depression without early and adequate medical care.
I am pro-woman. I know the urgency of prenatal and neonatal care, nutrition and mental support systems for pregnant women. The United States has the fourth-highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations and the mortality rate is rising. The U.S. has almost twice as many infant deaths as other OECD (Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. We rank 33 out of 37 OECD countries in live births.
I am pro-child; 25% of U.S. children live in a single parent household. Of those, 30% live in poverty. A live child needs a nurturing support structure: a public education system that meets the needs of every child; proper food and housing; an economic system that provides a parent a living wage; and a childcare program that gives a mother the option to keep and support her child.
The current realities are unacceptable. As every mother knows, the commitment to life is about more than the moment of birth. For those of us who are truly pro-life, we need to fight for a government that gives a woman a true option to have, support, and raise a healthy child. We need to fight for affordable and accessible healthcare, quality public education, a fair living wage, and decent housing options.
I am pro-life, pro-woman, and pro-child, therefore, I am voting for the Democratic ticket this year.
Laurie Morissette
Heathsville, Virginia
(3) comments
"I am pro-child; 25% of U.S. children live in a single parent household. Of those, 30% live in poverty"
And who's fault is this? The government? . Here is an idea , if the person is on welfare they shouldn't be having kids period.
Sounds like you are pro-abortion too, perhaps being prophylactic would be a better choice for these single parent households
we have quality education here in Northern VA, accessible healthcare? do you mean affordable? "living wage" what's that? if you want more money, then get a job that pays you more money. i've found no better area to have and raise children, have many options for health care even in a single parent household. i'm glad you are voting democrat, enjoy your stagnant wages and enjoy a great possibility of being laid off with the poor economy that's bound to occur. this entire letter is junk and i dont believe a word of it.
