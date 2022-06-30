Hung Cao’s entire life is about DOING SOMETHING, something that actually matters. Beyond his career of valor and service to our nation in the most dangerous and violent places in the world, he knows what it means to be a small child faced with weapons of war and to be terrified of them – he’s lived it. He grieves for the children in Uvalde because he knows that fear, personally.
As a very young child he fled Vietnam as that country fell to the rapidly advancing North Vietnamese. His father was on the list of those to be executed, if captured. He knows what it will take to address gun violence … keep our children safe FIRST. School security measures are foremost. Assessing mental health is next.
Democrats have opened our prisons, reduced both bail and sentences for violent crime. This has emboldened criminals, and encouraged those who are susceptible, to commit violent crimes with guns. Serious investigation, by serious people from all sides, is the solution and that INCLUDES the NRA, the best and largest gun safety organization in the world. Take one of their courses and you’ll understand.
But while we’re finding the answer, protect our schools with vastly increased security to ensure children don’t face the fear he did as a 4-year-old. He DOES understand.
Jim Kulick
Catharpin
