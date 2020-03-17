I am writing in response to the article, “Process to name 13th high school begins with March 26 community meeting,” published March 5. Reading this article, I was surprised to find out that there will be a new high school opening in 2021.
As a student who attended both Forest Park and Charles J Colgan Sr. high schools, I have seen the overpopulation in Prince William County first hand before new schools open. When I attended Forest Park, I remember it being overcrowded to the point where the building itself couldn’t hold any more classes indoors, so students had to take some classes outside in trailers.
Another big issue was the cafeteria lines. I recall waiting in the lunch line for two-thirds of my lunch period, which meant that I did not get to enjoy the full duration of my lunch period.
Occasionally, the cafeteria would run out of dishes due to high demand for them. Many of these problems were a result of scarcity. However after Colgan was built, several of these issues were resolved. In my opinion, I have seen firsthand how adding new schools to combat overpopulation can improve learning experiences overall for students.
Victoria Beech
Manassas
