Data centers using current technology typically use 160 to 200 watts per square foot. At 160 watts per square foot, a full build out of 27 million square feet of data centers on Pageland Lane would require 4320 megawatts. This assumes all square feet are for data centers.
In 2017, Dominion Energy received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build a third unit at the North Anna Nuclear Power Station, which is located in Louisa County.
This unit is rated at 1500 megawatts. So, on Pageland Lane, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors is considering a project study area that could potentially consume the equivalent of the total output from three large generating units or 21% of Dominion’s 20,000 megawatt generating capacity, which covers a 30,000-square-mile service area.
To me, this is a sobering thought. The thermal load of three additional large nuclear units would probably be pushing the lake water temperature limits of Lake Anna.
What about solar panels? At 10 acres per megawatt, you would need 67.5 square miles of panels or 20% of the county's 336 sq mile land area.
And of course, these would not be enough since data centers don't shut off when the sun goes down. The amount of power required and energy consumed by such a large electrical load will be anything but trivial.
David Vand
Catharpin
