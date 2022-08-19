The Heritage Hunt opposition to the Prince William Digital Gateway has embraced the recent Washington Post article (Aug. 8: Salt in water sources becoming worrisome in D.C. region, experts warn) regarding salinity in our regional drinking water and is posting it on Facebook and Nextdoor.
They are trying to use it to support their case against data centers in the antiquated rural crescent.
They must not have read the article because Heritage Hunt is called out as one of the main culprits for creating the water salinity problem with their homes, sticky lawns, and golf course. “Residents gathered at a recent Prince William County Board meeting, eager to share their anger over plans to convert farmland in the Gainesville area into 2,100 acres of computer data centers. Most of them live in Heritage Hunt, a 1,863-home neighborhood near the site that was also once farmland and is now a significant contributor of salt to the Occoquan watershed.”
The article suggests residences and humans are the single greatest contributor to salinity in our water. But we already knew that. At the recent water presentation at the board of supervisors’ workshop meeting, I believe it was Supervisor Jeanine Lawson who asked one of the experts what one thing we can do now to help our water, and the response was to stop using laundry detergent pods, stop salting the roads, stop using chemicals on our lawns and golf courses, and remediate failing or old septic systems.
Furthermore, the only comments in the article regarding data centers state, “Many data centers also use water to keep their machines cool, producing sodium-enriched wastewater that flows into sewers, though the industry has been shifting toward more eco-friendly cooling systems.” The current standard in data center cooling is closed-loop systems, which are eco-friendly.
The opposition does not want to hear the inconvenient truth: Data centers utilizing the current standard in technology are significantly more environmentally friendly to our water supply and watershed than humans and their residences.
I am a property owner under contract to sell my land to data centers if the PW Digital Gateway is approved. I know the Pageland corridor will continue to see massive changes. The status quo is not an option. If not data centers and the hundreds of millions of dollars in annual commercial tax base it will bring, the board of county supervisors has told us it will be thousands of new homes, which will drain our resources instead.
Mike Grossman
Gainesville
