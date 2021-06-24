LETTER: Happy National Nursing Assistants’ week

We hope it will be a pleasant one for you. You have so many critical duties to perform, but somehow you always do come through
From taking vitals, temps and blood pressure; giving meds throughout the night and day. Your work is very precise and essential. Each thing you do is important in every way.
You give baths, serve meals and give assistance. You are always busy with some kind of work. You need good communication and data entry skills; you take excellent care of those who have been hurt.
You seem to be able to do the impossible. Teamwork is a must for all of you. Your kindness is always appreciated. We certainly thank you for everything you do.
Gerry Ogle
Manassas
