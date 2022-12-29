LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I would like to thank the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for their favorable approval of the controversial data center project in Gainesville.

As a retired IBEW member, I know these data centers create meaningful jobs for our commonwealth. 

Bill Giusti, IBEW 26 (retired)

Haymarket

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

TDM
TDM

Let's see; construction companies from outside of our area build them, paying corporate taxes (and employee taxes) someplace else. Once built, the data-center maintains a staff of about a dozen people. Of course, IBEW workers (maybe union folks) might be on standby in the event there's a power-incident at the datacenters.... And we all the added benefit of high-level noise, paved-over green spaces, and providing tax-breaks (and cheaper utilities) for these outfits that WE get to pay for. Great, huh?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.