I would like to thank the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for their favorable approval of the controversial data center project in Gainesville.
As a retired IBEW member, I know these data centers create meaningful jobs for our commonwealth.
Bill Giusti, IBEW 26 (retired)
Haymarket
Let's see; construction companies from outside of our area build them, paying corporate taxes (and employee taxes) someplace else. Once built, the data-center maintains a staff of about a dozen people. Of course, IBEW workers (maybe union folks) might be on standby in the event there's a power-incident at the datacenters.... And we all the added benefit of high-level noise, paved-over green spaces, and providing tax-breaks (and cheaper utilities) for these outfits that WE get to pay for. Great, huh?
