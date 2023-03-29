LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

It is very troubling to learn through the media the absence of transparency in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s change to Virginia policy for restoring civil rights to people who have served time for a felony conviction. It is more troubling to learn that the revised process lacks specific criteria and has resulted in greatly reduced numbers of persons having their rights restored. This disenfranchises those who have paid for their crime.   

