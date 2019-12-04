What are you grateful for? I am grateful for many things even mistakes I have made because I learned from them. I am also grateful for a house to live in and parents to help me. Most importantly I am grateful to God, the one who created this world for everyone to live in.
God made lovely trees and flowers. He made everything for us to enjoy and benefit from. Sometimes my cousins come to my house, and I have Thanksgiving dinner with them.
God states in the Holy Qur’an, “O ye who believe! Eat of the good things we have provided for you, and render thanks to God if it is He whom you worship” (2:173). This means to me that we should just think about all of the things God has made for us and be thankful.
Valiyah Ijaz
Age 7
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.