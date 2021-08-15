LETTER: Getting the vaccine will help us get to zero

There’s one particularly important measure to focus on when we consider why getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been so important here in Prince William County: The number of local lives lost to the virus.
During the early part of the vaccine rollout, on March 3, the Virginia Department of Health reported 17 deaths in the Prince William Health District. (I received my first shot March 24.) Since June 1, we've had 14 deaths combined, including zero during the first nine days of August.
At least 52% of our total population in the county is fully vaccinated, including 64.5% of our adults -- and that doesn't include federally administered doses, which total more than 448,000 in Virginia alone.
Right now, because of the Delta variant, our case count is up: We had 55 reported cases on Monday, Aug. 9. We had two reported cases on June 1. Yet our hospitalizations and deaths are low.
Breakthrough cases happen: About 25% to 30% of cases in Prince William County because of Delta, as noted recently in the Prince William Times. But those who are vaccinated are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 compared to nonvaccinated people and the data backs that up.
So please take care of yourself and your neighbors by getting vaccinated. We have mobile vaccine clinics hosted by the Prince William Health District in Woodbridge, Manassas and Manassas Park; weekly clinics hosted by the GMU MAP Clinic at the Manassas Park Community Center; and pharmacies all across the county are offering the vaccine, too. You can also get vaccinated at the PWHD's Manassas and Woodbridge clinics each weekday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The vaccine is free. Many places don't require an appointment. So please take care of yourself and our community by getting vaccinated if you haven't yet or, for those who have been vaccinated, by encouraging people in your life to do the same.
The only good case number is zero. The only good hospitalization number is zero. The only good death number is zero,
Let's get to zero across the board and wipe this out together.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th
Manassas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.