 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: ‘Get-rich-quick’ data center plan will force residents to leave – if they can

  • Updated
  • 2
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I have been an ardent opponent of the Prince William Digital Gateway, a get-rich quick scheme concocted by greedy landowners and their developer henchmen to plunder western Prince William County for their personal enrichment.

I chose to retire in western Prince William County only two years ago. If this proposal is passed, I will realize that choosing a future in Prince William County was a mistake, and I will flee our miserable new data center alley, as will all of the residents of Pageland Lane who have disingenuously influenced our Democratic county supervisors into embracing this awful idea. 

But what about those who are not as fortunate as I am? They will be stuck with the ugly, ravaged landscape, damaged environment and dirty water our elected officials foisted upon them, while the landed gentry who conned them into it are living in luxury elsewhere with the fruits of our supervisors’ gullibility.

And who will our government officials stick next? How many will think twice before moving to, or remaining in, Prince William County after it becomes the industrial wasteland they built in child-like pursuit of their shiny new toys?

Who among our residents will be able to trust that their modest dreams won’t become nightmares at the sudden whim of opportunistic developers and short-sighted supervisors?

Prince William County is at a crossroads, and our supervisors are now considering the path it will take. I hope they choose carefully so that future generations will be proud to call it home. 

Bill Wright

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Catharpin411
Catharpin411

Bill, THE issue is the BiCounty Parkway which will destroy, forever the entire area.

Living in the area will be a huge mistake...take your tax dollars elsewhere.

I live just off Pageland and I know the sooner I am out the better.

Yes, the data centers destroy Pageland, the flora the fauna and life as we know it.

Further we know that any traffic issues can be handled by VDOT and the police and the thinking the answer is data centers is, in a word, stupid.

But Bill, call a realtor and test the waters and get ready to.move

Crushing the tax base IS the way to go...no property taxes, no sales taxes etc and so on.

Fight back with your money.

Remember the BiCounty Parkway is the goal...trucks, hazardous waste, diesel fuel being spewed, crashes, deaths...yep that the road we on now!

Report Add Reply
InterestedAndInformed
InterestedAndInformed

Really Bill? Get rich quick? Your perception is laughable. We landowners have been dealing with “growth” for over 20 years as you all have let people move in here till we don’t even have space to farm anymore. We didn’t kick, scream, shake our fingers in supervisors’ faces and name call to keep you guys all out. You all are, no doubt, part of the problem. Squeaky wheel doesn’t always get the grease…. And honestly, my young children have been taught to act better than you all are acting. Shameful. Immature. Whiney! Greedy? You bet …. your greed is obvious. If you can’t have it all like YOU want, you don’t want anybody to have it. Think for a minute. How long do you plan on living? Some of you people fighting aren’t going to be around long enough to look at the data center anyway. You can catch lot more flies with honey. Just sayin’. You must all be pretty miserable to spend your last years fighting about everything.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters