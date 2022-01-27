LETTER: ‘Get-rich-quick’ data center plan will force residents to leave – if they can

I have been an ardent opponent of the Prince William Digital Gateway, a get-rich quick scheme concocted by greedy landowners and their developer henchmen to plunder western Prince William County for their personal enrichment.
I chose to retire in western Prince William County only two years ago. If this proposal is passed, I will realize that choosing a future in Prince William County was a mistake, and I will flee our miserable new data center alley, as will all of the residents of Pageland Lane who have disingenuously influenced our Democratic county supervisors into embracing this awful idea.
But what about those who are not as fortunate as I am? They will be stuck with the ugly, ravaged landscape, damaged environment and dirty water our elected officials foisted upon them, while the landed gentry who conned them into it are living in luxury elsewhere with the fruits of our supervisors’ gullibility.
And who will our government officials stick next? How many will think twice before moving to, or remaining in, Prince William County after it becomes the industrial wasteland they built in child-like pursuit of their shiny new toys?
Who among our residents will be able to trust that their modest dreams won’t become nightmares at the sudden whim of opportunistic developers and short-sighted supervisors?
Prince William County is at a crossroads, and our supervisors are now considering the path it will take. I hope they choose carefully so that future generations will be proud to call it home.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
Bill, THE issue is the BiCounty Parkway which will destroy, forever the entire area.
Living in the area will be a huge mistake...take your tax dollars elsewhere.
I live just off Pageland and I know the sooner I am out the better.
Yes, the data centers destroy Pageland, the flora the fauna and life as we know it.
Further we know that any traffic issues can be handled by VDOT and the police and the thinking the answer is data centers is, in a word, stupid.
But Bill, call a realtor and test the waters and get ready to.move
Crushing the tax base IS the way to go...no property taxes, no sales taxes etc and so on.
Fight back with your money.
Remember the BiCounty Parkway is the goal...trucks, hazardous waste, diesel fuel being spewed, crashes, deaths...yep that the road we on now!
Really Bill? Get rich quick? Your perception is laughable. We landowners have been dealing with “growth” for over 20 years as you all have let people move in here till we don’t even have space to farm anymore. We didn’t kick, scream, shake our fingers in supervisors’ faces and name call to keep you guys all out. You all are, no doubt, part of the problem. Squeaky wheel doesn’t always get the grease…. And honestly, my young children have been taught to act better than you all are acting. Shameful. Immature. Whiney! Greedy? You bet …. your greed is obvious. If you can’t have it all like YOU want, you don’t want anybody to have it. Think for a minute. How long do you plan on living? Some of you people fighting aren’t going to be around long enough to look at the data center anyway. You can catch lot more flies with honey. Just sayin’. You must all be pretty miserable to spend your last years fighting about everything.
