When the Supreme Court of Virginia set the new congressional district boundaries for the commonwealth, the 7th District dramatically shifted north, moving from a Richmond-area district to include about half of Prince William County.
This redistricting process removed the counties of Amelia, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway and Powatan as well as portions of Henrico and Chesterfield, effectively slicing off the southern portion of the 7th District, including the home of incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in Glen Allen.
Added to the district were Caroline, Greene, King George, Madison and Stafford counties in their entirety as well as the City of Fredericksburg and portions of Prince William and Albemarle counties. The counties of Culpeper, Orange and Spotsylvania remained in the district. The net effect of this boundary line adjustment means that approximately 70% of the voters are “new” to the district.
In fact, 34.8% of the voters in the Supreme Court realigned 7th District live in Prince William County. Republican candidate Yesli Vega lives in Prince William County. Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger still lives in Glen Allen -- some 20 miles from the southern boundary of the district she represents.
Why does this matter? It’s quite simple … GEOGRAPHY MATTERS. Ms. Spanberger, while born in New Jersey, grew up in the Richmond area. Ms. Vega, while born in Texas, grew up in Northern Virginia. The cultures of the two regions are markedly different. We need a representative in Congress who “knows her territory.” Yesli Vega is that person.
Roger Snyder
Manassas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.