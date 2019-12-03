I am writing in response to the article titled “Supervisors call to halt gas pipeline expansion across Fauquier, Prince William,” published in your newspaper Nov. 20. I appreciate that this piece was written as it brings this pressing issue to attention and may affect people like myself, unaware of the plans for the construction of this new pipeline.
I strongly agree with final statement written by [FERC Commissioner] Richard Glick, “…Claiming that a project has no significant environmental impacts while at the same time refusing to assess the significance of the project’s impact on the most important environmental issue of our time is not reasoned decision-making.”
It is important to be extremely cautious when it comes to approving projects that may have hazardous effects on the environment. While the environment may not be the most pressing issue for everyone, it is not something that should be taken lightly. Eventually, whatever we do to the environment will come back and have the same affect upon us.
What is even more concerning is that many of these full-fledged effects may not be vividly apparent until years to come, and by then it will be too late to try and reverse the damage.
By taking measures to be proactive about the wellbeing of the environment, we are striving to provide the best possible future for ourselves and the generations to come. I believe that this project should be extensively assessed to the fullest capacity to ensure that the local waterways will not be harmed and that it will not greatly contribute to the greenhouse gas levels that are already dangerously high.
Megan Barlowe
