I write to highlight an issue that has been overlooked in the discussion regarding the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway. 

Because Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland, who represents the area of the county in question, has a conflict of interest and has thus recused himself from the board’s consideration of this issue, the very county residents whose homes are in the closest proximity to the PW Digital Gateway are without any dedicated representative on the Board to advocate their interests. 

For this reason alone, the board should not approve the controversial PW Gateway, which threatens to substantially diminish the property values of those living in the Gainesville District (not to mention the scores of other objections that residents living in the District have raised).

Patrick Bryan

Gainesville

