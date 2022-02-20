 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Foundation pitched by data center developers an inducement to defile

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Ever heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? The latest incarnation comes in the deceptive form of the Pageland Philanthropic Foundation.

It’s the latest act of benevolence from our civic-minded land barons who would like to help you help them. If you’ll only allow them to desecrate 2,133 acres between a national park and a state forest, thereby increasing the value of their holdings by 4,000%, they’ll kick-back 2.5% to the poor souls they leave behind to clean up their mess.

Webster’s defines philanthropy as “the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes.” It doesn’t say anything about it being part of a shady scheme to con government officials into padding your coffers. Webster must have left that part out.

 The irony is, in the developer’s paradise that Prince William County has become, this probably isn’t even illegal. Only highly unethical and morally corrupt. Since when has that ever slowed anyone down around here? 

I can just see the self-satisfied look on the faces of greedy landowners, developers and government “growth” advocates as they cooked up this ruse behind closed doors. 

And what about the beneficiaries of these ill-gotten gains? Will they ask where it came from or just how much they can get? Are we even going to co-opt charities and otherwise worthy causes in the Pageland Pirates’ conspiracy to line their own pockets?

An inducement to defile. That’s a new low.

Bill Wright

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters