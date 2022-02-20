LETTER: Foundation pitched by data center developers an inducement to defile

Ever heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? The latest incarnation comes in the deceptive form of the Pageland Philanthropic Foundation.
It’s the latest act of benevolence from our civic-minded land barons who would like to help you help them. If you’ll only allow them to desecrate 2,133 acres between a national park and a state forest, thereby increasing the value of their holdings by 4,000%, they’ll kick-back 2.5% to the poor souls they leave behind to clean up their mess.
Webster’s defines philanthropy as “the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes.” It doesn’t say anything about it being part of a shady scheme to con government officials into padding your coffers. Webster must have left that part out.
The irony is, in the developer’s paradise that Prince William County has become, this probably isn’t even illegal. Only highly unethical and morally corrupt. Since when has that ever slowed anyone down around here?
I can just see the self-satisfied look on the faces of greedy landowners, developers and government “growth” advocates as they cooked up this ruse behind closed doors.
And what about the beneficiaries of these ill-gotten gains? Will they ask where it came from or just how much they can get? Are we even going to co-opt charities and otherwise worthy causes in the Pageland Pirates’ conspiracy to line their own pockets?
An inducement to defile. That’s a new low.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
