A new and improved promotional vehicle for the Prince William Digital Gateway has emerged called the “Farmers' PW Gateway Foundation.”It’s the proposed community foundation that some landowners under contract to sell their rural properties to data centers say they’ll create by donating some of the proceeds from those sales.
It’s the latest twist on Robin Hood. You know, where the rich help the poor? Only this variation more closely resembles “Robin and the Seven Hoods,” the 1964 movie where Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack cronies donate to an orphanage to take the heat off their mob while they carve up the north side of Chicago.
Fast forward to today, and this time your would-be benefactors want to carve up the west end of Prince William County. Now Robin has more “hoods” at his disposal. Landowners, commercial realtors, data center developers, lawyers, marketing firms, gullible government officials – all working overtime to con us and buy us off with a tiny piece of their action. And what do they ask in return for all this munificence? Just look the other way for the next few months while they slide their well-oiled scheme past the nose of a slumbering public.
Too bad what is happening here is not a movie. This confidence game is playing out in real life, and the citizens of Prince William County are the unwitting marks.
Don’t surrender the future of your land, your water, your heritage and your quality of life to opportunists and their developer henchmen for a few shekels. Tell your elected officials that you’re “mad as hell and you’re not going to take it anymore.”
Oh wait. That’s another movie.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
