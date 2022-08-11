The revelation that Warrenton’s former town manager took a “high-ranking position” with Amazon is either the third or fourth shoe to drop in the Amazon-Dominion debacle that has blindsided residents of Warrenton and Fauquier County. It has also damaged the people’s trust in the town government. Secret meetings, nondisclosure agreements and undue, inappropriate influence in the drafting of zoning amendments have taken their toll. We deserve much better than this, especially on as big an issue as the one under consideration.
In my career in Washington as a lobbyist for large employers on health care issues, pharmaceutical companies often asked me to sign nondisclosure agreements prior to meeting so they could share proprietary information. I refused, telling them that I would be happy to meet, but that, as a representative of employers on health policy issues, including drug policy, I could not betray my loyalties and the people who were paying me. Rather, they should not discuss anything they were not comfortable sharing.
In many cases, they ended up sharing more than they expected, and I was not bound to silence nor conflicted in my loyalties. This should be standard policy for town council members and town employees.
While not perfect, there are other safeguards in Washington to prevent what appears to have happened here. Lobbying laws prohibit government employees from accepting jobs for two years in industries that they regulated or dealt with. That diminishes the likelihood of even the appearance, let alone the reality, of “quid pro quo” deals that enrich government employees while burning the American public.
That is how our town government should work. Both of these policies are the minimum necessary to restore the people’s trust in Warrenton’s town government.
Steve Wojcik
Warrenton
