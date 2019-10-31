On Nov. 5, there are two candidates for Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney: Democrat and former prosecutor Amy Ashworth and Republican civil litigator Mike May. But there’s really only one sound choice – Amy Ashworth.
I’ve known Amy for the past 24 years as an excellent prosecutor and trial attorney. Before I retired, I was the criminal defense attorney on a number of cases she prosecuted. Amy is a fair but tough prosecutor and leader who is level-headed and knowledgeable.
It’s simple: Amy prosecuted thousands of criminal cases in her 11 years an assistant commonwealth’s attorney and has defended thousands of criminal cases; Mr. May has apparently never prosecuted a case in his 15 years as an attorney. It is also unclear how much criminal defense work he has done. In my 23 years locally, I never saw him defend a criminal case in court.
Who do you want prosecuting major cases, supervising over 20 prosecutors, managing an office of over 40 employees, and working cooperatively with federal, state and local agencies on a daily basis? Crime does not wait for someone to learn on the job -- the commonwealth’s attorney is expected to, and must, hit the ground running on January 1, 2020. Amy can do that.
Public safety and justice are about more than politics. Amy is a Democrat, and I have always voted Republican. But based on her experience, her knowledge, and her professionalism, I know Amy Ashworth is the best candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney of Prince William County.
Thomas H. Wilson
Thomas Wilson is a former elected commonwealth’s attorney in Northampton County and a former assistant commonwealth’s attorney. After 33 years of practice, including 23 years of criminal and traffic defense in Manassas, he retired. He still resides in Prince William County.
