House Resolution 1, dubbed “For the People Act,” is definitely not for all of the people. One progressive organization calls this a “once-in-a-generation reform package” that will “create a democracy that values the voices of all Americans; the environment, economy, education, racial justice, and health care… are all on the line.” That, in a nutshell, is the issue with this bill. The 791-page monstrosity attempts to jam everything progressives care about into one excessive bill – starting with election procedures that silence the voices of many.
The bill, in essence, federalizes elections by imposing mandates on the states in violation of state laws. The bill makes it illegal for states to enforce their Voter ID laws; it requires automatic voter registration; online registration; same-day registration; no-fault absentee balloting; and the restoration of felon’s voting rights. These provisions often violate state constitutions, yet Congress has no authority to overturn a state’s constitution.
Aspects of the bill combine to eliminate “Election Day” and create “election season” to permanently ensconce the chaos seen in 2020: early voting; ballot boxes and requiring that states accept ballots 10 days after Election Day.
Precincts would be required to limit wait time to 30 minutes. While this is an admirable goal, the bill simultaneously requires that precincts accept voters from outside the precinct, making it impossible to predict the number of voters to expect – and therefore, the number of ballots and poll workers needed at each precinct. Such uncertainty generally increases wait time.
There is one little phrase that ominously authorizes Congress to unilaterally reduce a state’s representation in Congress “when the right to vote is denied.” Who determines what constitutes a denial of the right to vote? Does a state lose representation if they “deny the vote” to non-citizens or those under 18? This vague phrase can result in citizens’ loss of representation; it isn’t “for the people.”
A monstrous bill that violates the principles of federalism and interferes with state laws that their citizens support does not deserve the “for the people” moniker. A more accurate name might be “for the Congress,” or perhaps, “controlling the people.”
Jan Burch
immediate past president
Bull Run Republican Women’s Club
Gainesville
Great article. These socialist have no idea what living under control government is like
We live in scary times. These Libturds are out of control.
Just what I expected a Republican to write.
Your a clown.
