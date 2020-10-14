A Virginian lawyer, Qasim Rashid is seeking to become the state's first elected American Muslim congressman as he runs against incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman in Virginia's 1st District, to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Mr. Rashid's opponent is attacking him for his faith as the race tightens and Election Day approaches. Sadly, these tactics are not new. And in Virginia, they are actually historic, because nearly 250 years ago, another Virginian lawyer was attacked by his opponents as he ran for office.
And while he was not a Muslim, he was actually "accused" of being one because he advocated for religious toleration and civil rights for Muslims. Fortunately, these views, rare at the time, would later contribute to his success -- as the third president of the United States and one of the founding fathers of this great nation.
Dr. Ahsan M. Khan
Fullerton, California
Enough with race bating
