The Prince William Board of Supervisors has voted to approve all but one of the new home development requests it’s considered at public hearings since the beginning of 2016. That fact raises questions about campaign donations from the business entities that stand to profit from supervisors’ votes. Those entities include land investors, real estate developers, homebuilders, Realtors, mortgage lenders and many others, which the Virginia Public Access Project groups into an industry known as “real estate/construction.” VPAP tracks the political donations from each entity in that industry.
It’s generally considered that most donors from the “real estate/construction” industry logically hope to receive a “return” on their donation “investment.” And the board’s voting record on new home development requests seems to indicate those donors are getting what they hoped for. Unfortunately, that leaves county residents to “pay the price” in terms of more school overcrowding, traffic congestion and other negative impacts on our quality of life.
We reviewed VPAP data for all donations received by each candidate for the county board in 2019 through the end of September. Three races clearly stand out from the others. In those races, each well-funded candidate has received more than $75,000 in donations from all sources, but there’s a significant disparity in the amount they’ve received from the “real estate/construction” industry. Specifically:
In the Brentsville District race, incumbent Supervisor Jeanine Lawson received 49 percent ($84,984) of her campaign donations from the “real estate/construction” industry, which was her main source of donations. Her opponent, Maggie Hansford, received only 5 percent ($4,000) of her donations from that source.
In the Coles District race, candidate Yesli Vega received 38 percent ($36,145) of her campaign donations from the “real estate/construction” industry, which was her main source of donations. Her opponent, Raheel Sheikh, received only 6 percent ($5,125) of his campaign donations from that source.
In the Occoquan District race, incumbent Ruth Anderson received 27 percent ($23,092) of her campaign donations from the “real estate/construction” industry, which was her main source of donations. Her opponent, Kenny Boddye, received only 1 percent ($402) of his campaign donations from that source.
All these important facts speak for themselves.
Doug Widener
Citizens Alliance of Prince William (“Putting Children and Families First”)
(citizensalliancpw@gmail.com)
Log In
