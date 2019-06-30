In case you were serious about conducting a poll as to why the turnout for voters was low on May 4th for the firehouse primary, I’d to put in my two cents’ worth.
The lines to vote at Bull Run Middle School were so long that we couldn’t wait in line. People were lined up all the way from inside the gymnasium, down the sidewalk, to the parking lot. We even went back two hours later, and it was longer!
There were no parking spaces left, so people were parking in the grass.
I don’t believe there was any voter apathy in our district. We were able to vote easily on June 11th, but I do wonder how many stayed away on that date because of what occurred in May?
It would be interesting to see how things compared from our District to others for these elections.
Thanks,
Laura Maize
Gainesville
