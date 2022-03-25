It is amazing that a county that already has more than 30 operating data centers struggles with accurately projecting the net revenue from an additional potential 175 data centers. With the projected additional 27 million square feet proposed in the PW Digital Gateway project, it is possible to add an additional 175 data centers. The reality is, once it starts, it will not stop — it is not outside the realm of possibility.
The comprehensive plan amendment sought by the PW Digital Gateway’s backers proposes expanding the county’s existing, partially developed “Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District” to an area that includes the watershed for our region’s clean drinking water and an area that abuts a national park — the Manassas Battlefield — hallowed ground.
There are several things wrong with the project. Why can’t Prince William County rely on its past practices to accurately determine the net revenue from data centers? Don’t they have experience with net revenue already? It’s a mystery! Shouldn’t they be realizing net revenue from some, if not all, of the existing data centers?
Further, they seem to want to emulate Loudoun County and proliferate the county with data centers on every corner and on every tree-lined green space. If that is so important to Prince William County, should they not reach across county lines and look at the net revenue results in Loudoun County?
We have recently seen reports that the projected net revenue does not hold over time, given the depreciation of the data center resources. Prince William should seek advice from its own county experience and also others to give the county a more reasonable expectation of net revenue from data centers. That outreach will provide additional information and will provide a reality that the projected net revenue is not what it seems.
Further, it will take many years for the net revenue to become available. That is, it takes years from “shovel in the ground” to full development/implementation before the county will see a dime, that is, a conservative projection of five years before any net revenue is realized.
Supporters of the PW Digital Gateway propose that net revenue will “save the schools.” How much of current net revenue from the 30-plus data centers is enhancing school budgets? Where is the reality that net revenue will be much less than projected and will take significantly longer to realize and will NOT go the schools?
Bobbie Kelly
Gainesville
