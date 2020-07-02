“I can’t breathe.” These were the last few words of an innocent man named George Floyd, as he begged for his life before being suffocated to death. George Floyd, along with countless other African-Americans, have been unjustly murdered simply because they are Black. The hypocrisy of our country says to live by life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Yet our criminal justice system, healthcare system, and president are racist and a cause for disgust and anger.
As an American Muslim, I will stand with my Black brothers and sisters until the disease of racism is eliminated from this country and the world. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “O People, your Lord is one, you are the progeny of the same father who was created from dust. Hence it is not permissible for you to make any discrimination between high and low. Neither an Arab has superiority over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab over an Arab. A white person is not superior to a black person, nor a black is superior to a white.”
I choose not to remain quiet in a country that does not show basic respect to its people. Not a single one of these innocent people deserved this reality. The change that is needed is centuries overdue, but I will not stay quiet until my generation brings an end to racism.
Laaibah Tayyeb
Manassas
