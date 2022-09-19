I just read a recent letter to the editor about salt in our drinking water. (“People, homes add salt to the Occoquan Reservoir,” Aug. 19)
My first reaction was that its inflammatory title never should have been published without a banner disclaimer that the author was a property owner eager to make an enormous profit by selling his land to data centers. Though he admits it later, the damage is done.
My second gasp came with his phrase “antiquated rural crescent.” That Prince William County had the foresight to preserve land for future environmental integrity seems the opposite to me.
Finally, blaming an in-place community of more than 20 years to justify future wrongdoing made me wonder if this writer really thinks two wrongs make a right. If our future ever comes down to traditional housing or industrial wastelands, we are doomed. We need greener thinking, planning and leadership. Please.
Mary Winsky
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.