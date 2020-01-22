A letter published Jan. 9, “Re: the editorial on pipelines,” supports clean energy, but also wants affordable energy (natural gas) “in the meantime to stay warm and not go broke heating our homes.”
The fact is, renewable energy is now cheaper than any fossil fuel, without subsidies (forbes.com), and the price of solar and wind continue to drop significantly every year (scientificamerican.com).
The only problem is, we aren’t deploying solar/wind fast enough. Fossil fuel companies are still building pipelines that will soon be obsolete because clean energy will out-compete them in the marketplace.
We will soon be heating and cooling our homes with solar and/or wind and driving electric cars. Not just because they’re the solution to global warming but because they’re cheaper.
Currently, the average price for fossil fuel energy is 12 cents per kWh. In Colorado, Arizona and California, utilities are signing long-term contracts for solar and wind energy at 2-3 cents per kWh, a penny more per kWh with storage included. Projections show renewable energy should be “effectively free” by 2030 (UBS/Financial Times).
We just aren’t deploying clean energy fast enough, but that’s about to change. Big institutional investors—pension funds, mutual funds, governments—are beginning to divest from fossil fuels.
Last year alone, $12 trillion was pulled out of fossil fuels and invested in clean energy.
Fossil fuel mega-corporations will be left with trillions in “stranded assets” -- fossil fuels still in the ground that they own but will never be able to sell because solar and wind will be cheaper.
Lynn Goldfarb
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.