Prince William County’s comprehensive plan is currently being updated, and affordable housing has been pushed to the sidelines for far too long. It is time that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors prioritizes housing that’s affordable in Prince William County.
As faith leaders in the community, our job is to create a community where God’s mercy flourishes by providing basic necessities and opportunities for personal and spiritual growth. Affordable housing is critical to this mission.
However, there are efforts underway to make portions of Prince William County off-limits to affordable housing through exclusionary housing policies. We, as a county, face a decision: Do we want to move forward as a more inclusive community, or do we want to continue with exclusionary housing policies that divide us?
Affordable housing helps those who need it most, and it also helps support the very people who serve our community daily: our teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses and government workers. They should be able to live in the same communities in which they serve.
We urge and pray that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors ensure that zoning policies and ordinances are updated to address what has been ignored for far too long, making housing that’s affordable and accessible throughout the whole county, eliminating the gap in housing so that those making 60% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) pay no more than 30% of their gross income on housing costs, including utilities.
Faith leaders of Prince William County,
The Rev. Mandy North, lead pastor, Manassas Church of the Brethren, Manassas
The Rev. Michael Sessoms, pastor, Little Union Baptist Church, Dumfries
Dr. Keith Savage, senior servant, First Baptist Church, Manassas
Dr. George Farmer, pastor,Olive Branch Baptist Church, Haymarket
The Rev. Dr. Etoria V. Goggins, pastor, First AME Church, Manassas
Father John O’Connor, OFM, pastor,Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Triangle
The Rev. Adam C. Bowling, pastor, First United Presbyterian Church, Dale City
The Rev. Abi Foerster, senior pastor, St. Thomas United Methodist Church, Manassas
The Rev. Sandi Evans Rogers, interim pastor, Woodbridge Church of the Brethren, Woodbridge
The Rev. Bob Michalides, pastor, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Woodbridge
Pastor Tony Lewis, Light of Life Church, Manassas
The Rev. Pamm Fontana, senior pastor, Woodbridge Nazarene,Woodbridge
Instead of tax payor funded free housing for Prince William County residents why don't the faith leaders of the county put their church member's money where their mouth is. It is easy for you to request my money in a big give away. Why don't you pay for it preacher?
