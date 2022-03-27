Regarding the recently published, “Dumfries Town Council members to host first-ever expungement clinic.” I commend the reporting on this as this is incredibly important to people who have lacked this opportunity prior.
Some would condemn those who need expungement as criminals or only one step away from them. But given that the necessity of expungement is widespread, it is hard to think of it solely as an individual problem. Since it is affecting such a large portion of the population, it cannot be seen entirely as a personal failure, and I appreciate how this expungement clinic offers pervasive solutions.
Furthermore, this is important for the Prince William County area because the place where you live will shape your opportunities. This clinic gives those who are unable to or lack the resources to find expungement clinics outside of their area a chance to lead more enriching lives for their families, their occupations and themselves.
For these reasons, I am truly grateful for your promotion of this. I genuinely think this will help a lot of people.
Kaleb Sullivan
