LETTER: Expand Medigap, help dialysis patients get the care they need

I was only 19 years old when I was diagnosed with kidney disease. Because I was under 65, Medicare didn’t cover the full costs of treatments and medications throughout my 10 tough years on dialysis, and I was forced to make difficult choices between the care I needed and basic needs like groceries.
A new bill, however, the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act, would change that by expanding Medigap coverage to dialysis patients under the age of 65. This bipartisan bill would make sure that every dialysis patient gets the healthcare coverage they need, which is why our leaders, like Congressman Gerry Connolly and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, must pass the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act.
I often talk to other young patients who are going through difficult treatments, and I know firsthand the obstacles they face to receiving their care. I don’t want them to have to make the same impossible choices I had to, which is why I’m counting on our elected officials to pass this bill.
Matthew Saltzman
Fairfax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.