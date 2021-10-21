You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Even after legalization, Marijuana charges disproportionately affect our Black, low-income neighbors

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I am writing in response to the article titled, “Virginia seals 64,000 marijuana distribution charges,” published on your [website] Oct. 15. The specific part of this article I am responding to is the part that mentioned that the legalization legislation does not address those currently imprisoned on marijuana charges. 

I believe that this is a race issue since marijuana charges disproportionately affect Black men. In 2019, Black people accounted for over half of the marijuana cases in Virginia, with the arrest rate being 3.5 times higher for Black Virginians than for white Virginians and the conviction rate also being 3.9 times higher for Black people than their white counterparts. 

Not only is this a race issue, but it is also a social class issue. If you take into account that white people make up 61% of Virginia’s population and Black people are less than 20%, statistics from Data USA regarding social class and poverty make you realize that almost 17% of Virginia’s Black population is living in poverty compared to white Virginians being less than 10%.

The high poverty rate among Black Virginians paired with higher marijuana charges undoubtedly means that this population lacks the necessary resources for an attorney and isn’t well-suited for fighting their marijuana charges. I am writing this letter in hopes of enlightening more people on this issue and to push for justice for our Black neighbors who are still incarcerated for something that is no longer illegal.

Adam Gomes

Woodbridge

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters