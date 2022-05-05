When talking with government officials this past week, I was called "an environmentalist" and "an activist." I never really considered myself either. I pushed back a little on "the labels," but then I thought about it some more.
Yes, I do strongly care about the environment – for us today and for our kids and grandkids. Yes, I do care about a good, ethical government doing the right thing for its residents. I have been acting in the role of an activist for the past six months against the PW Digital Gateway project (data centers) on Pageland Lane. The more I learned about this project, the more flaws many of us came to realize.
- It could likely lead to the Bi-County Parkway (traffic).
- It poses risks to our drinking water (Occoquan Reservoir).
- It negatively impacts "our history" with the nearby Manassas National Park and the hallowed ground along Pageland Lane.
- The misinformation about the value of this project to Prince William County: No, the tax revenue will not be $700 million a year or anything close. (A county official called it "a marketing number." I would say it was a lie.)
- The available option of developing further in the existing data center overlay district.
I could go on and on.
So I guess I am an activist and an environmentalist when I see the county government not listening to its citizens and following the greedy developers. It should be doing the right thing – right for the citizens of Prince William County.
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
