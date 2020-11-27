I am writing in response to your article titled “Far Fewer Local Inmates Are Being Transferred to ICE After End of 287(g),” published on Nov. 19. This is a very great start toward treating people as part of the community and not just looking at the status they were given at birth.
Even if someone is not a legal citizen, they deserve to feel safe where they live and not exiled. I agree that if they did not commit more than a misdemeanor, there is no need to inform ICE and possibly have them taken away from their families, friends, and what they are working on. Often undocumented people are seen as scary or different because of factors such as race and economic status, but they are just as much a part of our community as anyone else. They deserve the chance to continue building a good life for themselves and find ways to grow their abilities.
Although there is a lot more we should be doing to help, ending the 287(g) agreement was a step toward making our community a less divided and more safe place to be in for everyone, but especially members who may not be legal citizens.
Abigail Hanifen
Woodbridge
If someome is not a legal citizen he or she should not be living here in the US, using the citizenship benefits. I don't get what's so hard to understand. This is the law.
