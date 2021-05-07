You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Domestic violence increased during the pandemic. Victims need our support

LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Domestic Violence cases have increased in Virginia since the start of the COVID pandemic. Individuals are spending more time at home with their families. In homes with domestic violence, however, this provides more opportunity for violence to occur. 

According to the Domestic and Sexual Violence in Virginia 2020 Annual Report, in 2019, there were more than 68,000 calls to domestic and sexual violence hotlines across the state.

Domestic violence is not physical violence alone. It is any behavior with which the purpose is to gain power and control over a spouse, partner, girl/boyfriend or intimate family member. It impacts individuals, as well as our communities and society. Domestic violence is something we, as a society, need more awareness of and more initiatives to prevent. 

When COVID-19 hit and homes began to quarantine, victims did not have the same opportunities for visibility and freedom that were providing them safety from domestic violence. They were forced to stay in confined spaces due to losing jobs, teleworking, etc. This also increased their worry that they would continue to be violated. 

The 2020 annual report also stated that in order to support the victims, state, local, and private partners had to adjust their processes to continue providing assistance, advocacy, counseling, shelter, etc. This adjustment has not always allowed for thorough support of the victims. It’s critical for change to occur in policies to allow Virginia to provide adequate support and resources to the individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.

Jean Martin

Woodbridge

