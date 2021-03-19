You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Domestic violence a growing problem during the pandemic

While the pandemic has been taking over every possible aspect of our lives, one fundamental matter that we need to shed light upon has taken a backseat, and that is domestic violence. 

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports an average of 20 people being physically abused by their partners per minute, adding 10 million victims of domestic abuse every year in the United States. 

Despite the growing awareness around domestic violence, the stark number of statistics snowballing is enough to raise the alarm on a growing crisis. For many, this crisis is in need of more advocacy for those who experience domestic violence daily. Domestic violence has also taken a significant toll on communities of color -- communities which are already struggling to access resources in mental health and health care. It is apparent that the lack of action on this issue is what is causing a further increase in cases. 

As the pandemic surges, so does the abuse. The pandemic did not create abusers; it just strengthened them. It is essential to understand that absolutely no ethical, moral or religious teaching would ever endorse abuse toward one's partner or children. 

The Holy Qur’an states, “The Believers, men, and women, are protectors one of another” (30:21). This means that we’re all responsible for the wellbeing of one another so that we can live in a safer community. It is up to us to call on public health officials and policymakers to help prevent another public health disaster in the making.

Mnahil Khan

Bristow

