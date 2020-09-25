What is wrong with Rep. Rob Wittman? In recent weeks, Wittman has blanketed our airwaves and stuffed our mailboxes with dangerous, deceptive, dog-whistle ads. Because Wittman is terrified of losing his job -- and has absolutely no accomplishments to campaign on-- he has taken a page out of Trump’s playbook and is spreading vicious lies about his opponent, Qasim Rashid.
Rashid is an American Muslim, a loving husband and father, and an immigrant. He is the American story. He immigrated to the United States as a child with hopes and dreams for a better life.
Rashid worked hard and graduated from the prestigious University of Richmond School of Law and became a civil rights attorney. He has worked with the U.S. government to improve national security here at home and also worked to protect the rights of those persecuted for their religion around the world, including protecting the rights of Christians in nations likes Pakistan and Iran.
Wittman’s antics are shocking but not surprising because he never condemned Trump’s Muslim ban or his neo-Nazi praise. Spreading false information, engaging in misleading character assassination, and attacking a political opponent for his faith are shameful and beneath the office Wittman holds.
As a Trump-Republican, Wittman has lost his way. He is not showing wisdom and forethought in his decision-making. His behavior is no longer consistent with the Virginia family values we hold dear. We must reject Wittman’s radical, race-baiting, cowardly behavior. Wittman has failed us, and we must vote him out.
Cher Muzyk
Nokesville
