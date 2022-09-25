I'm writing to express my utter disgust at the Prince William County Planning Commission’s vote to severely harm our quality of life, property values, physical and mental health by recommending approval of the Prince William Digital Gateway.
The county staff admitted at the marathon Sept. 14 hearing, which my husband attended, that they have no idea of what the monetary cost to the citizens will ultimately be; what negative effects this will have on the Occoquan watershed and drinking water of about a million area residents; what health affects the intolerable noise will have; how this will impact sensitive historical resources, such as the Manassas National Battlefield Park; or how the enlarged roads and the resulting explosion of traffic will negatively impact residents.
They are blindly moving forward with vague assurances these issues will be studied AFTER the project’s approval.
How is this possible? Was Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler's purchase of data center stock prior to this becoming public knowledge connected somehow? What's really going on?
How about Supervisor Pete Candland selling his land for data center use and leaving his constituents without a vote? Ann Wheeler and Pete Candland seem to have ulterior motives. They seem to have made deals behind closed doors to fast track the approval of rezoning this land to line their pockets. This will leave residents across the county directly impacted by noise pollution, a destroyed viewshed and damage to the quality of our drinking water.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has a duty to protect citizens’ interests, chief among which are health, quality of life and property values. This project severely impairs all three and ushers in industrial sprawl to the great detriment of all area residents -- not just those who reside in Prince William County.
Judi Blankenship
Gainesville District
