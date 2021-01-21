The disgraceful events that took place last Wednesday, Jan. 6 were nothing less than terrorism. The attack on the Capitol, where our elected lawmakers work, was an attack on our democracy, our freedoms, and our constitution.
The attack on the Capitol clearly demonstrated the real problem this country has systematically! The way law enforcement treated the terrorists at the Capitol was nothing compared to the brutality demonstrated with the Black Lives Matter protests that took place last year. Protesters were met with tear gas, rubber bullets and mace!
If the police treated the invasion even with half the same energy the way they treated protesters last year, they would never have made it through the doors.
Why weren’t the terrorists meet with the same practice? Black and people of color were tear-gassed for far less than those terrorists who were invading and attacking our nation.
Where is the real justice?
Jaime Contreras
Woodbridge
(3) comments
Jaime: You slipped up and used the word protesters to describe your preferred political parties rioting, and then labeled the other side as 'terrorists.' Sorry buddy but you don't get to decide which side is virtuous and which is not. You're otherwise known as a political hack.
Way to avoid the point. Both sides had protests, both sides turned into riots at some point. Only one side was tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets and rounded up in unmarked minivans both during peaceful protest and after a riot errupted.
[cool][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.