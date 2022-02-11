 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Development ideas suggest a race to the bottom for Prince William

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I didn’t think it was possible for remotely responsible government officials to lend legitimacy to any half-baked idea more obscene than the Prince William Digital Gateway.” But our guardians of the public trust have truly outdone themselves by letting the ridiculous House Farm rezoning proposal breathe fresh air.

It makes me think that maybe the county could sponsor a “race to the bottom” contest. Contestants could send in their ideas for who can ruin the county fastest and in the most offensive manner. Maybe we could turn Prince William Forest Park into an open pit coal mine. Quantico National Cemetery could be repurposed for tractor pulls or demolition derbies. Manassas National Battlefield Park would make a great toxic waste dump, entirely compatible with the adjacent data center theme park. It would be hard to top the odious ideas currently under consideration by our county officials, but let our creative citizenry give it a try.

The winner would then be given the honor of renaming the county planning office. Since it obviously has nothing to do with planning, maybe we could call it the “Accidental Office” or the “Office of Haphazard.” An alliterative choice would be the “Devastation Division.” 

We could even have a game show where contestants compete for the most brazen rezoning requests in the format of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

These ideas can be rolled out with the Pathway to 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update. Developers, get your bulldozers ready. This is going to be fun.

Bill Wright

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters