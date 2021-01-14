To people in the county who believe developing the rural crescent is a good idea… not so fast.
Developing the rural crescent to support higher density housing will require a significant amount of new infrastructure investment in roads, storm water management, sewer, water, and basic needs like fire, rescue, police etc. Millions upon millions of taxpayer dollars.
As a result of that infusion of redirected tax dollars, areas in the county that are in real immediate need of reinvestment due to neglect and general prior poor planning will be left out.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey just recently asked the board of supervisors to approve county funds to fix a private culvert issue in the Montclair community. Because due to poor planning and increased weather events, Montclair residents are dealing with flooding!
We can’t do everything with the tax revenue we raise. How much more money do people want to pay to help developers line their pockets?
Preserve the rural crescent. Protect your green, trees AND dollars.
And I haven’t even addressed the Occoquan Watershed and our drinking water supply …
Elena Schlossberg
Haymarket
