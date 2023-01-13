LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Deshundra Jefferson’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors offers the refreshing prospect of a unifying voice to replace Chair Ann Wheeler. 

Socrates
Socrates

Well done Ruth Balton. Deshundra is deserving of serious consideration by Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. She will be holding a series of Meet & Greet events. Go see her. Listen to her. Ask her. We think you’ll come away impressed knowing Deshundra is up to the task. And don’t forget to vote for Deshundra on June 23 for the future of Prince William County.

Little Bull Run
Little Bull Run

She seems to be forgetting that the land under scrutiny belong to private land owners who have been farming here for generations before suburbia has overtaken farming. These land owners requested rezoning. Wheeler nor the County are responsible for that. When those land owners (many very aged now) made the request it simply opened an opportunity for PWC to create and not well seen zone of data centers that could bring a massive amount of taxes that will reduce those of private citizens everywhere in the County, improve roads, schools, law enforcement coverage, etc. The land in question? If those who oppose this should just buy it and end the argument. It IS privately owned...just like everyone who owns a

Sharonharvey
Sharonharvey

Beautifully written. Thank you. Deshundra is a wonderful woman. So glad she will be running for Chair of the Board of County Supervisors. She has heart and integrity. She’s not entering this race to make $$millions as others have done. Thank you Deshundra.

