Deshundra Jefferson’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors offers the refreshing prospect of a unifying voice to replace Chair Ann Wheeler.
While Chair Wheeler addressed areas that were neglected under former board chairman Corey Stewart, her accomplishments have been largely overshadowed by selling the county’s soul to data center developers. The county mischaracterized rural areas as an exclusionary zone, rather than an environmental and cultural resource, and has used that as a pretense to promote extensive over-development.
Deshundra vows to supplant the indiscriminate treatment of our natural and historic heritage with smart, sustainable growth that leverages our county’s attributes to enhance the health, safety and quality of life for all citizens.
Deshundra noted “far too many Prince William residents feel marginalized, particularly following the controversial votes for the PW Digital Gateway and the Pathway to 2040. Our voices matter, and we will make that clear at the ballot box.”
Deshundra advocates for pay equity for the county’s firefighters, collective bargaining, diversifying our commercial tax base, making homeownership more affordable and building bridges between the community and the police department.
Deshundra recognizes the need to “turn down the temperature” on hot-button issues, such as racism and political polarization. We will all be better for it.
A vote for Deshundra Jefferson in the Democratic primary on June 20 is the first step in reclaiming our County.
Ruth Balton
Gainesville
Well done Ruth Balton. Deshundra is deserving of serious consideration by Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. She will be holding a series of Meet & Greet events. Go see her. Listen to her. Ask her. We think you’ll come away impressed knowing Deshundra is up to the task. And don’t forget to vote for Deshundra on June 23 for the future of Prince William County.
She seems to be forgetting that the land under scrutiny belong to private land owners who have been farming here for generations before suburbia has overtaken farming. These land owners requested rezoning. Wheeler nor the County are responsible for that. When those land owners (many very aged now) made the request it simply opened an opportunity for PWC to create and not well seen zone of data centers that could bring a massive amount of taxes that will reduce those of private citizens everywhere in the County, improve roads, schools, law enforcement coverage, etc. The land in question? If those who oppose this should just buy it and end the argument. It IS privately owned...just like everyone who owns a
Beautifully written. Thank you. Deshundra is a wonderful woman. So glad she will be running for Chair of the Board of County Supervisors. She has heart and integrity. She’s not entering this race to make $$millions as others have done. Thank you Deshundra.
